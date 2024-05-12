PIX on Politics panel debates ‘circus’ NYPD-City Council hearing

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The standoff between the NYPD and the City Council continues over protest-related social media posts made by top police officials.

NYPD officials at the City Council hearing on Thursday claimed they could not address the social media posts due to an ongoing investigation by the Department of Investigation. However, that investigation does not prohibit NYPD leaders from speaking on the subject.

More: PIX on Politics

PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino talked with Daily News City Hall reporter Chris Sommerfeldt, THE CITY journalist Gwynne Hogan, and Politico reporter Jeff Coltin about the hearing and the widespread pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses.

