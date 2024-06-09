PIX on Politics panel breaks down congestion pricing pause

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York and New Jersey were caught by surprise this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to put congestion pricing on hold indefinitely.

PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino, Katie Honan, a reporter for The City, and Joey Fox, a reporter for the New Jersey Globe, discussed what could have prompted the decision and how their local lawmakers reacted.

“It was reported in Politico that people in Congress were concerned about the upcoming elections. They don’t want to lose votes, and congestion pricing is not popular in parts of the city,” said Honan.

“In general, the attitude in New Jersey is pretty much against the whole plan. The benefits to New Jersey are relatively limited. The MTA doesn’t really come to New Jersey,” said Fox.

