Pius XI teacher charged with sexual assault of student

A former Milwaukee Pius XI High School choir teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a student and exposing their genitals to a child.

John Anshus, 34, was charged June 12 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with one felony count of sexual assault of a student by school staff and one count of exposing genitals to a child. If convicted, Anshus could face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines on the sexual assault charge and up to three years and $10,000 in fines on the exposing genitals charge, according to the criminal complaint.

Pius XI High School communications manager Kristin Bendlin said in an email to a reporter that the school's leadership learned of the charges June 12. She did not name the teacher in her email, saying "the individual in question" was last employed at the school during the 2022-23 school year. She did not provide any additional information.

According to the complaint:In May 2023, Milwaukee police investigated allegations that Anshus would hug female students "for long periods of time and would move his hands from their lower backs down to their buttocks" and would also make comments about female students' bodies and clothing. Anshus was fired during the investigation, the complaint said.

A student, who was a junior at the time, told police about one such incident in April 2023. In addition to hugging the student, Anshus kissed the student on the lips, the student alleged. The student also alleged that Anshus performed a sexual act on her and exposed himself while the two were in Anshus' truck after getting lunch together.

Before that incident, Anshus shared his phone number with the student, ostensibly to communicate about choir events. The two texted often, but the student told police they felt uncomfortable talking to Anshus because he was their teacher. A search warrant of Anshus' house and electronics recovered "months of text messages" between the two, including nude photos the student sent to Anshus, and a comment from Anshus saying he wanted to have sex with the student once the student turned 18.

When the allegations came to light in May 2023, Anshus told the student to delete all their conversations and use the Signal App, which deletes text messages, the complaint said.

Anshus is scheduled to make his initial court appearance June 28, according to online court records.

No attorney was listed for Anshus in online court records as of June 13. Anshus did not immediately reply to a phone call or text message seeking comment.

