Pittston police arrest man on sex assault allegations

Apr. 1—PITTSTON — Police in Pittston City arrested a Wilkes-Barre man on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman inside a vehicle early Monday morning.

Dlron Dezmend Lee Simmons, 27, of Park Avenue, was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and unlawful restraint. Simmons was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pittston police responded to a residence in Pittston Township where a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by Simmons inside her vehicle.

The woman told police she was at Stephanie's Bar with friends where Simmons initiated a conversation with her early Monday morning.

When the woman entered a restroom, Simmons followed her, shoved her against a wall and aggressively kissed her, the complaint says.

The woman told Simmons to stop and she left the bar to go outside.

Police in the complaint say the woman reported her friends planned to go to a house in Pittston Township. As she got into her vehicle, Simmons got into her vehicle uninvited.

As she drove on Broad Street, she reported Simmons told her to stop and get in the back seat of the vehicle where he sexually assaulted her, the complaint says.

After the alleged assault, Simmons remained in the vehicle as the woman drove to the friend's house in Pittston Township where they called police.

Simmons fled the vehicle but was apprehended by Pittston Township police.

The woman was evaluated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Police say the recovered the woman's clothing that was torn during the alleged assault.