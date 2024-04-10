Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium releases rehabilitated sea turtles into the ocean

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium released rehabilitated sea turtles into the ocean on Tuesday morning.

>> Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium rehabilitating sea turtles, plans to release them into ocean

Six turtles, four green sea turtles and two Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were released at Little Talbot Island State Park in Florida.

The turtles were part of the zoo’s Sea Turtle Second Chance program.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Missing Beaver County man’s truck found during search of Monongahela River in Elizabeth Township Recall alert: Hand sanitizer, aloe recalled amid warnings they could cause coma, blindness Man charged after 2 dogs found dead in garbage bags, 50 animals removed from Butler County home VIDEO: Police searching for 18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Braddock DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts