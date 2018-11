People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

(Reuters) - The man charged with murdering 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in a shooting spree on Thursday pleaded not guilty to all 44 counts against him, including hate crimes and firearms offenses.

Robert Bowers, 46, spoke little in court, other than to say he understood the charges against him and to enter a "not guilty" plea.





(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)