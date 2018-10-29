Pittsburgh Rabbi Hailed a Hero for Saving Congregants Amid Gunfire

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who was leading services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh when a gunman opened fire Saturday, emotionally shared how he tried to save as many congregants as he could.

"I could only save some. The people in the back of the sanctuary I could not save," Myers told "CBS This Morning," adding that he's coping "badly" with the events of the weekend.

Myers said he will always regret that he could not save other families, "and that's my burden to carry."

Suspect Robert Bowers, 46, faces dozens of charges for opening fire at the synagogue, killing 11 people.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Bowers allegedly told a SWAT officer he "wanted all Jews to die."

Asked if the gunman could be forgiven, Myers said it was too soon to answer that.

"I just don't know," he replied. "The wounds are too open to answer that. I have to really think about that. 'Can you really forgive everybody for all evil?' is one of those big theological questions and right now I can't answer it."

