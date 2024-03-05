Pittsburgh Public School students learn about nutrition during National School Breakfast Week

It’s National School Breakfast Week, and at Pittsburgh Minadeo, students are getting a lesson in nutrition.

On Tuesday the pre-5 and kindergarten students taste-tested a new breakfast fruit recipe prepared by food service employees at the school.

It’s made of canned and fresh pears, topped with homemade granola and whipped cream, all created by Pittsburgh Public School’s Chef Missy. It’s called Chef Missy’s Pear Bake.

“It’s a national movement to get our kids eating better, eating healthier and showing them that it can be done and it doesn’t have to be nasty,” Chef Missy said about National School Breakfast Week.

PPS is celebrating the initiative all week, partnering with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, UPMC Children’s Hospital and Del Monte Foods to highlight the importance of healthy eating.

“What we know is that when children start with a nutritious meal, breakfast at school, it’s guaranteed to be good food, good nutrition, that they engage more in school. They are more connected in the classroom,” said Kathy Higgins, CEO of Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Pittsburgh Minadeo got feedback from the students — to decide if the pear bake will be served again.

“What better way than to show children that Del Monte Foods are good for you, but taste really good. So that’s what’s really exciting about today,” said John Fusco, director at Del Monte Foods.

