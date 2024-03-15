Pittsburgh police station found closed during the day raises concern among residents

Pittsburghers showing up to the Zone 3 police station before 4:30 p.m. Thursday were out of luck.

One woman tells us she went there to file a theft complaint but was greeted by a sign saying, “This station is currently closed. Use the blue box to dial 911.”

Zone 3 already has limited hours. No one covers the desk from 3 to 7 a.m. but officers are patrolling the area.

“I was pretty upset because whenever you have something you’re reporting, a lot of times it’s a time-sensitive thing,” that woman said.

Sources tell Channel 11 that another woman showed up to drop off a protection from abuse order but there was no one there to take it.

A supervisor did eventually respond and took care of the P.F.A. after the woman used the call box.

11 Investigates reached out to Pittsburgh Police and received the following statement:

Supervisors now have discretion whether to utilize a desk officer or use that officer in the field for a period of time throughout the day. On this particular day, Zone 3 had a higher priority detail covering a funeral from a recent homicide where there might be potential for more violence. If a higher priority detail comes up, as was the case today, we allow the supervisors latitude to utilize that officer in a more efficient manner. The safety and security of the public is always our number one priority.

With the installation of the blue phones people can always reach 911 now. Previously, if a desk officer had stepped away from the desk that option didn’t exist. If this was an emergency and the blue phone had been called, an officer would have been dispatched.

With respect to the PFA, the person would still pick up the phone and dispatch would have an officer respond and advise them on how to obtain one. The person would have to eventually go down to the Municipal Court Building to file for an emergency PFA.

I spoke with Zone 2 and they had a desk officer all day, which will be the common practice in all zones during the day and evenings.

The prospect of police being moved away from zones didn’t sit well with the people we spoke to.

“They should be there all the time to at least answer complaints,” Michelle Slater of Beltzhoover said.

“I would expect for someone to still be at the office to at least field calls and let people know what’s going on,” another woman said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for Penguins promotion stolen; team offering contingency plan Neighbors work together to free deer from plastic jug stuck on its head Project to connect 3 Pittsburgh neighborhoods getting underway VIDEO: Downed wires cause major delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike near Monroeville ago DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts