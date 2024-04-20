Pittsburgh police searching for at-risk missing 12-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Akiyah Willie was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, after she got into an argument with her mother.

Akiyah is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and was wearing her hair in a puffy ponytail.

Police say she may have a navy blue backpack and be wearing tan “bubble slides” (sandals). There’s no additional information available about the clothes she may be wearing.

Akiyah spends time around the McDonald’s in East Liberty, Liberty Green Park and Homewood.

Police consider her at risk because of her age.

Anyone who sees Akiyah or has information about where she may be should call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

