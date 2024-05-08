Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman.

Juliette Elbaum, 32, was last seen Wednesday morning.

Elbaum is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown hair and wears glasses.

Police said she may be in the Bloomfield, North Side or Dormont areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

