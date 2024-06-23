Pittsburgh police searching for missing teen girl last seen in Brighton Heights

Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public while they search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

SVU detectives are looking for Tabitha Clark, who was last seen in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood on June 21 around 11:30 p.m., possibly heading towards Downtown.

Tabitha is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and has brown eyes and hair in long black braids with a blonde streak. She may be wearing glasses or sunglasses and was last seen wearing a pink head scarf with large flowers, a bluish sweatshirt and light blue slides that look like sharks.

Anyone who’s seen Tabitha or may know where she is should call 911 or 412-323-7141.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County Man dead after shooting in Wilkinsburg 3 Alabama fathers die after being caught in Gulf rip current VIDEO: Local community raising money for police in honor of business owner killed in Lower Burrell DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts