Pittsburgh police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Lexionna Downer went missing from Sheraden at 7 a.m. on Monday.
Police said Lexionna was last seen in the Carnegie area.
Lexionna is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black shorts and black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Facebook, Instagram back online after widespread outage Surveillance video released of man accused of sexual assaulting woman near Pitt campus 3 men accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Indiana County charged VIDEO: Road crews start work on Glenwood Bridge DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts