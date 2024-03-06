Pittsburgh police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lexionna Downer went missing from Sheraden at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Police said Lexionna was last seen in the Carnegie area.

Lexionna is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black shorts and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

