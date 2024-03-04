Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh Police are asking for help from the public while they search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Pearis Hunter is missing from the Knoxville area of the city.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police think Pearis is wearing a hoodie and pajamas but don’t know the color of the clothing. She could be in the Robinson area.

Anyone with information on Pearis’ location should call police at 412-323-7141.

