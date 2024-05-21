Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Desiree Pryor was last seen on Friday in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood, police said.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Desiree has brown eyes and brown hair and may be wearing a head scarf.

Police said she is known to spend time on the North Side, the West End and in Braddock.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

