Pittsburgh police looking for missing, endangered teenager in need of medical attention

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing and endangered teenager from Sheraden.

Aaliyah Layne, 17, was last seen leaving her house in the 2900 block of Merwyn Avenue on Wednesday.

Police said Layne is in need of medical attention.

Layne is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 130 pounds. She had brown hair and brown eyes. Her most recent clothing description is unknown, but she may be carrying a white tote bag.

Police said she is known to spent time in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood and around Mt. Oliver Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

