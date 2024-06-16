Pittsburgh police looking for missing 82-year-old woman

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Mable Steiner was last seen at 6 p.m. on Saturday, wearing red pants and a multi-colored shirt.

She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. Steiner uses a cane and walks with a slight limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

