Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing teen girl.

On Sunday police said they are looking for 13-year-old Rayona Johnson.

Johnson was last seen in Perry South on March 5.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last wearing a gray sweatsuit and blue Crocs. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Police say she is around five feet two inches tall and around 110 pounds.

Authorities say Johnson spends time in Garfield, Northview Heights and Spring Hill.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

