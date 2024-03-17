Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Cemonne Hanna is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She has long pink and blond braids and a purple cast on her left leg.

She was last seen leaving her house in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue wearing a white shirt and grey shorts at 5 p.m. on March 16. She was in a wheelchair due to ankle surgery and is without her medication.

Cemonne is known to spend time in Market Square, Marmaduke Park and the South Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

