Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public while they search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The department’s Special Victims Unit detectives are looking for Aniyah Stackhouse.

Aniyah is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, braided black hair with green accents.

Police say she was last seen in the city’s Perrysville neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts and gray Crocs.

Aniyah is known to frequent the North Side and Beltzhoover areas of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

