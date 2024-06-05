Pittsburgh police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Ramir Howard was last seen leaving his home in the 7900 block of Madiera Street in Homewood, wearing a black shirt, black pants and white and black shoes.

Ramir is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 82 pounds. He has black hair in a short fade haircut and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

