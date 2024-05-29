Pittsburgh man wanted in Connellsville shooting arrested in McKeesport

A Pittsburgh man wanted in connection to a shooting in Fayette County was arrested in McKeesport on Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Kaiwan Montgomery, 30, was wanted by Connellsville Police on several charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Police say these charges stem from a May 22 shooting along North Pittsburgh Street in Connellsville, where a man was shot several times.

>>> Person injured in Connellsville shooting

After being notified that Montgomery may be back in Allegheny County on Tuesday, sheriff’s office detectives located his car along Versailles Avenue McKeesport.

Police arrested Montgomery at a convenience store without incident. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where police say he’ll remain until returning to Fayette County.

