Pittsburgh man sentenced for trying to export handguns to Haiti

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced Thursday for his conviction of conspiring to violate federal export laws.

>> Pittsburgh man pleads guilty for trying to export handguns to Haiti

The Department of Justice said Derby Clerfe, 44, bought nine handguns and gave them to another person to export to Haiti. Export information required by federal law was not filled out.

Clerfe was sentenced to one year of probation and received a $2,500 fine.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Construction worker dies in fall from scaffolding in Pittsburgh Fayette County woman charged with chaining intellectually disabled adopted daughter to bed Father of newborn charged for incident at Monroeville hospital VIDEO: Shadyside nursing home, rehabilitation center to close this summer DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts