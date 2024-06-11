Pittsburgh leaders looking for local archers to help with deer management

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety is looking for local archers to help with its deer management program.

The program aims to manage overpopulation in city parks.

>> Pittsburgh gives update on deer management program, plans to expand after success in 2023

“Thanks to the hard work of our Park Rangers, and the collaboration with the USDA, we were able to pilot a successful Deer Management Program with zero public safety incidents,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “We are taking what we learned from our pilot program as we expand to other parks throughout the city so we can build on that success in order to be able to care for the long-term health of our beloved parks.”

During the pilot season, 108 deer were harvested. Fifty-nine of those deer were donated to local food banks, providing nearly 10,000 meals to people in need.

Interested archers can enter into a lottery system. Fifty archers and 50 alternates will be selected.

All archers must pass a background check, be at least 18 years old, be an Allegheny County resident, plan to purchase a 2B antlerless tag and not participate in other programs.

Click here for more information on the lottery.

