Pittsburgh launches program to offer help in lieu of charges for certain minor crimes

Pittsburgh city leaders united for a press conference on Thursday, announcing the launch of a new program aimed at providing assistance and resources to suspects accused of low-level offenses.

LEAD, standing for Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, is currently being implemented in Zones 1 and 2, the result of a years-long effort to bring the nationwide program to Pittsburgh.

Proponents say it’s been successful in other cities, essentially paying for itself by decreasing crime and court costs.

Moving forward, when someone is caught committing a non-violent offense like retail theft, possession or prostitution, police will be able to use their discretion in calling in a case manager to assist the individual, in lieu of charging the suspect. The program is meant to help offenders who are committing crimes as a result of mental health challenges, trauma or poverty.

“This gives our officers the opportunity and ability to actually help those that are experiencing homelessness, those that are experiencing chemical dependency, those that are experiencing mental health crises, and limits or minimizes demand on our patrol operations so we can focus on those other issues that the community says are beyond important to them,” said Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

“Low-level infractions like shoplifting, nuisance calls, typically are a cry for help and a cry for support,” said Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt.

If, however, there is a victim of the crime, for instance, a shoplifting victim, that individual must agree to allow the offender to enter the program as opposed to being cited.

If entering the program, the case manager will help that individual get back on their feet, said Camila Alarcon, with the Office of Community Health and Safety, which is facilitating the launch.

“It’s person-centered and the beauty of it is that you never graduate, so what does that mean? That person can be housed, can be doing great, we can find them jobs and we can get them into a program where they go into rehabilitation, and let’s say in two years, they’re experiencing something traumatic, something charges, they can just reach out to the case manager.”

Alarcon said that the program launch has been funded through grants, allowing for three new hires thus far. The hope is to hire more individuals and eventually offer the program city-wide.

