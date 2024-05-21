Pittsburgh convenience store closed after inspectors find rodent droppings in boxes of food

A convenience store in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood was ordered to close Monday.

In & Out Corner Market, located at 4900 Penn Avenue, was ordered to close after inspectors with the Allegheny County Health Department found three violations.

According to the inspection report, rodent droppings were found within boxes of food and on shelves. Both of these are considered repeat violations for the business.

Two granola bar packages were also chewed on, which inspectors say is another repeat violation.

A re-inspection date has not yet been scheduled.

Click here to see the full report.

