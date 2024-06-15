Pittsburgh Bureau of Police holds promotion ceremony

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police held a promotion ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was held at the Special Deployment Division.

Dets. Bryce Valencic, Brian Burgunder, Timothy Bryner and Reginald Eiland were promoted to sergeants.

Sgts. Kevin Gasiorowski and Christopher Braden were promoted to lieutenant.

Lt. Eric Baker and Sgt. Lance Hoyson were both promoted to the rank of commander.

“Congratulations new commanders, lieutenants, and sergeants!” a post from the bureau reads.

