Some Pittsburgh-area roads remain closed due to flooding
Some local roads remain closed or restricted due to heavy rains that caused flooding Tuesday and Wednesday.
It appears that the crest is happening at the Point at Pittsburgh. The peak has been 28.37 feet, with some fluctuations around that. The river should begin to slowly fall over the next couple of hours.
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 4, 2024
PHOTOS: Heavy rain floods Pittsburgh region
The National Weather Service says the rivers should begin to slowly recede.
PennDOT released the following list of closures Thursday morning:
Allegheny County
Route 8 at Saxonburg Boulevard in Shaler Township – Northbound lane restriction
Long Run Road (Route 48) at Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough - Closed
University Boulevard (Route 51) at Stoops Ferry Road in Moon Township – Southbound lanes closed (due to a slide)
Route 837 (North State Street) between the McKeesport Duquesne Bridge in the City of Duquesne and McClure Street in Dravosburg Borough – Closed
Route 837 (North State Street) between New England Road in West Mifflin Borough and Curry Hollow Road in Dravosburg Borough - Closed
Saxonburg Boulevard (Route 1013) south of Berryhill Road in O’Hara Township – Closed (due to a slide)
Bunola River Road (Route 2001) between River Hill Road and Elkhorn Road in Elizabeth Township – Closed
Church Hollow Road (Route 2003) between Raccoon Run Road and Elkhorn Road in Forward Township
Ella Hollow Road (Route 2013) between Guffey Road and Rainbow Run Road in Forward Township - Closed
Verona Road (Route 2058) between Mt. Carmel Road and Lincoln Road in the Municipality of Penn Hills – Closed
Walton Road (Route 3007) between Dale Road and Riverview Road in Jefferson Hills Borough – Closed
Beaver County
Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) near the Aliquippa Bridge in the City of Aliquippa – lane restrictions
Route 65 between Mercer Road Country Club Drive in North Sewickley Township - Closed
Route 588 (Concord Church Road) between Hartzell School Road and Veka Drive in Marion Township – Closed
Celia Drive (Route 1005) between Vista Lane in North Sewickley Township and Shadyrest Road in Franklin Township - Closed
Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and Route 288 in Franklin Township – Closed
Shady Rest Road (Route 1008) between Celia Road and Route 288 in Franklin Township – Closed
Old Furnace Road (Route 1009) between South Camp Road and Hartzell School Road in Franklin Township - Closed
Hartzell School Road (Route 1015) between Route 588 and Fombell Road in Marion Township – Closed
Brush Creek Road (Route 1019) between Wises Grove Road and Powell Road in New Sewickley Township - Closed
Independence Road (Route 3013) and between Bryson Road in Hopewell Township and Tank Farm Road in Independence Township – Closed
Raccoon Creek Road (Route 3019) between Mowry Road and Moffett Run Road in Potter Township - Closed
Service Creek Road (Route 3020) between Green Garden Road and Clearview Road in Hopewell Township - Closed
Park Road (Route 3023) between Route 30 and Hookstown Grade Road in Independence Township – Closed
Shivler Road (Route 3029) between McLeary Road in Greene Township and Gibbs Road in Raccoon Township – Closed
Lawrence County
Old Plank Road (Route 1003) between Woodland Drive and Oakwood Way in Neshannock Township – Closed
Huston Road (Route 3011) in Little Beaver Township between Scott Road and Beaver Dam Road - Closed
Armstrong County
Route 3013 (Nicola Road/Mushroom Farm Road) between M&M Lime Company Drive to Fennelton Road in West Franklin Township
Route 4035 (Craigsville Road/Yellow Dog Road) between Old Butler Road to Airport Road in West Franklin Township
Route 66 between the intersection of Jefferson Street and First Street/Lincoln Street in Parks Township – closed with detour due to slide
Route 2036 (Upper Mateer Road/Rearicks Fording Road) between Iron Bridge Road and Garrett Road in Burrell Township
Butler County
Route 308 between the intersection of Cemetery Road and Deer Road in Marion Township
Route 1010 (Church Street/Hooker Road/South Street/Hallston Road) between Troutman Road and Seven Hills Road in Concord Township – closed due to trees down in wires.
Indiana County
Route 403 between the intersection of Franklin Street to Adams Adams Street in Clymer Borough
Route 1014 (Wandin Road/Pine Flats Road) between Hill Road and Route 580 in Green Twp to 580
Route 954 between the intersection of Indiana Road in Creekside Boro and Kunkle Road, Stuchell Road in Washington Township.
Route 2013 (Grange Hall Road/Stutzman Road/Plowman Road/Gas Center Road/Wehrum Road/Rexis Road) between Plowman Road in East Wheatfield Township and Wissinger Road in Buffington Township
Route 1022 (Sebring Road) between Burns Road and Montgomery Church Road in Grant Township
Route 2002 (Old William Penn Highway/Pine Ridge Road/Market Street) between Market Street in Blairsville borough and the County Line
Jefferson County
Route 2008 (Desire Road/Rock Dump Road/Panic Wishaw Road/Panic Knoxdale Road/Berry Road) between the intersection of Route 119 to Route 410 in Henderson Township
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Inspectors find violations at Sushi Bomb in Robinson after multiple reports of foodborne illness Woman says she was ‘targeted’ by Delta for not wearing a bra on a flight LATEST: Record rainfall causing flooding issues in Pittsburgh region VIDEO: Kennywood reveals park upgrades for 126th season DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts