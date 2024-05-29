Pittsburg PD shot man twice during mental health crisis: federal suit

(KRON) — A federal lawsuit was filed against the City of Pittsburg on Tuesday, alleging the city’s police department unjustly used force on a man who barricaded himself in a hotel room during a mental health crisis.

On February 24, 2022, Pittsburg police pepper-sprayed, tear-gassed and shot Ashton Porter — a father of six with a history of mental health issues — twice at the Hampton Inn on California Avenue in Pittsburg.

The lawsuit says Porter was experiencing a psychotic episode — not exactly stating what form of mental illness Portner suffers from — believing people were trying to get him. Hotel employees then called 911 to say that Porter would not leave his room. Once police arrived, Porter told them that he was scared and needed time, the lawsuit states.

“Prolonged efforts” were made by police, but Porter did not cooperate, the lawsuit said. His wife, Gianna, also took a last-minute flight from their home in Georgia to speak to him. The lawsuit, however, wrote Gianna only had several minutes before being told to go downstairs. The Contra Costa County mental health and mobile crisis teams also arrived within a few hours.

Despite the efforts, police then “dismissed” peaceful intervention for unknown reasons, per the lawsuit. Lt. Hatcher from Pittsburg PD then allegedly took over communication with him before “aggressively [forcing] Mr. Porter out of his room.”

After hitting his hotel room door with a battering ram, “fueling Mr.Porter’s fears that he was under attack,” the suit claims police then deployed four rounds of pepper spray and then six rounds of tear gas into Porter’s room.

Hatcher then commanded two SWAT teams to prepare for breaking into the room and deployed “hot gas,” further troubling Porter’s breathing and forcing him out of the room, the lawsuit said.

Pittsburg police shoot Ashton Porter in February 2022 after he wouldn’t leave his hotel room. Photo: Lawyers for the People.

Although Porter got out of his room, at least one SWAT member deployed two rounds of rubber bullets at him after opening his door. Porter reacted by flinging his arms, but less than two seconds later, Officer Ernesto Mejia-Orozco then shot Porter with more rubber bullets, leading Porter to fall to the ground before being dragged into the elevator to be taken to the hotel lobby.

“Instead of continuing [sic] dialogue and resolve the situation without using force, police dismissed the mental health counselors from the scene and began drilling holes into the hotel room’s wall in order to flood it with pepper spray and tear gas,” Porter’s civil rights attorney, Adante Pointer, said.

Despite being shot several times, Porter managed to survive but suffered significant injuries, the lawsuit states.

Mejia-Orozco was in charge of the lethal force aspect of the operation, the suit says. He is also the same officer who choked Humberto Martinez to death in 2016, which resulted in Pittsburg settling that case for $7.3 million in 2020. He was also one of the Pittsburg police officers arrested in 2023 by the FBI on suspicion of wire fraud.

A day after he was shot at the Hampton Inn, Porter was charged with several felony counts of assaulting an officer, but all charges were later dropped on May 6.

