Pittsburg man pleads no contest in 2023 robbery, assault case

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man pleads no contest in connection to a robbery and assault case from last year.

Monday, Gilbert Larson, 50, admitted there was sufficient evidence to prove he broke into a Pittsburg home and assaulted the woman repeatedly and stole from her.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 15 for robbery and reckless aggravated battery.

Pittsburg man changes his mind – says he won’t plead guilty to strangling and beating woman

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man charged with a home invasion and assault, changes his mind during his plea hearing.

Gilbert Larson, 50, was expected to plead guilty to amended charges of robbery and aggravated battery on Monday (3/4).

Instead, according to the woman listed as the victim in the case, Larson refused to sign the agreement and told the court he now had an alibi.

Larson is accused of breaking into the home of an elderly Pittsburg woman in January 2023.

The accuser tells us Larson brutally strangled her twice, to the point of being unconscious, and then repeatedly kicked and beat her.

She testified in court that Larson had attempted to get inside her home a couple of times that same day by using sob stories about his brother’s funeral and losing his dog. When she agreed to give Larson a bottle of water, she says he grabbed her arm and forced his way into her house.

She told the court she suffered from a traumatic brain injury, a grade two concussion, and injuries to her back and hips.

Now, Larson still faces the previous charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and aggravated battery, along with mistreatment of an elderly person, and criminal damage to property.

A new hearing date is set for May.

