Pittsburg ISD ask voters to approve bond measure for campus upgrades

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After failing to pass the first two times, the Pittsburg Independent School District is hoping a bond proposal passes to give multiple campuses major upgrades.

Sulphur Springs talks economy following Total Solar Eclipse

On May 4, voters will decide whether to approve Pittsburg ISD’s $93.8 million bond proposal.

“Hopefully that can be done and help our kids in a positive way,” Pittsburg ISD superintendent Terry Waldrep, said.

The bond is divided into two propositions. On Tuesday, school officials showed residents the work they are planning for their middle school students.

“Both of them desperately need attention,” teacher and parent, Elizabeth Lawton, said.

Lawton said the middle school campus “needs lots and lots of upgrades,” with Proposition B expected to cost $19.4 million.

Polk County to receive new casino resort on reservation

The bond will give the middle school an upgraded cafeteria, a new sixth grade wing and remodeled bathrooms. Currently, there is only one set of boys’ and girls’ bathrooms and students and staff said the cafeteria is too small.

”There’s not really enough room for everybody and it gets really loud and really crowded,” Pittsburg ISD student, Allyson Marie Gardner said.

The junior high also does not have a facility for career and technology classes, but that will change is the proposition passes.

“The old cafeteria would be turned into classrooms and part of that would include a life skills faculty,” Lawton said.

Longview transportation plans to receive public input at open house

Proposition A, with a cost of about $74.4 million, entails replacing the high school campus built in the early 1970s.

The package also addresses a new bus road that will connect the primary campus, junior high campus and high school campus to slow down traffic on Texas, Elm and Broach streets

People within the school district think this could be the years the bond passes.

“We are very hopeful and very positive that this time we will have a new school for our children,” Lawton said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.