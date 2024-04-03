Pitt police investigating off-campus burglary where suspect entered rear window, stole PlayStaion 5

The University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh police are investigating an off-campus burglary.

On Wednesday, Pitt police assisted city police with the burglary report which happened in the 200 block of McKee Place between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 30.

Police said the suspect forcibly entered through the rear window of the home and took a PlayStation 5 and around $500 worth of games.

There is no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121, reference report # 24-01167 or City of Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520, reference CCR # 24042692.

