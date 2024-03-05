Pitt-Johnstown students to explore Somerset Trust operations in national banking contest

Mar. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Four University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown students took the first step Monday toward creating a case study on community banking as part of a national competition.

The senior finance majors met with Trisha Hottle, Somerset Trust Co. assistant vice president and training officer, to discuss their plan to examine community bank operations during this year's Community Bank Case Study Competition, facilitated by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors.

Team leader Aaron Benford said the project's focus is on the 2023 bank closures that rocked the financial market.

"Basically, we're trying to differentiate a local community bank and the regional banks that did close," he said.

Benford is joined by assistant team leader Mason Myers, secretary Dawson Rough and team liaison Elliott Granes.

They were approached about entering the case study competition by their finance professor, Fred Yang, who said the project will provide them with firsthand learning opportunities in the banking field.

According to the Conference of State Bank Supervisors website, the competition allows students to conduct original case studies on relevant topics and gain valuable knowledge on the banking industry. It also serves as "a platform for community banks to tell their individual stories."

"It is an opportunity to build a further understanding of the community bank business model and the role community banks play in local communities, and it is a mechanism for connecting academics and millennials with the community banking industry," the website said.

Hottle said Somerset Trust Co. has partnered with Pitt-Johnstown several times in the past and is always excited about opportunities to work with students.

"We take education and outreach very seriously," she said.

The students presented Hottle with their plan for the study, which includes examining Somerset Trust's response to the bank closures, its commercial real estate risk and the impact of social media, among other topics.

Rough said they want to review Somerset Trust's quarterly performance of earnings; asset growth; loan portfolio; capital levels; and liquidity.

Hottle asked about their goals in order to help direct the students to the right people at the bank, which dates back to 1889.

"I thought it would be some great insight to see how Somerset Trust has been handling the closures," Rough said.

Once the group finishes their investigation, they'll write a roughly 25-page paper to report their findings and record a short video about their work. They will present that information in May.

Following judges' review, the top three groups from around the country will be awarded CSBS scholarships and have their case studies published in a journal of academic research.

First-place winners will get the opportunity to present their case study Oct. 2 and 3 at the CSBS Conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Missouri.

In connection to the case-study event, the finance students at Pitt-Johnstown formed a Financial Management Association chapter at the Richland Township campus. Entering the competition is the new chapter's first activity.

Yang said Pitt's main campus in Pittsburgh already had a chapter, so it seemed fitting for Pitt-Johnstown to add the group. He said he hopes the club will help educate students about finance and relevant careers.