Pitt-Johnstown crowd hears from NASA alum about space exploration

Mar. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Nakorria Dean said she was mesmerized and starstruck by the presentation that former James Webb Space Telescope program director Gregory Robinson gave Tuesday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in Richland Township.

"It was really inspiring," the Greater Johnstown High School junior said. "I'm so happy that he came here."

Robinson served 33 years with the National Aeronautic Space Administration and oversaw the development and 2021 launch of the Webb telescope, which NASA describes as the "premier space-based observatory of the next decade."

He took over the project in 2018 and his job was to focus "on increasing integration and testing efficiency and effectiveness, added additional management processes to ensure continuous NASA visibility in contractor activities and mission success," according to NASA.

Robinson shared those experiences overseeing the Webb program with a sizeable audience at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center Tuesday, as well as his "humble" beginnings in southern Virginia.

Throughout a roughly hour-long talk, the NASA alum provided a snapshot of how the space telescope was built and why it's important — noting there's at least 10 new technologies that were either invented for it or never flown before.

He shared videos of the scientific instruments assembly, testing and launch, while providing context for each segment.

Robinson said there were many challenges in the Webb program, adding that the satellite took 20 years and 10,000 people around the world to build.

However, he also stated that "there's nothing insurmountable if you want to get it done."

Dean said that hearing his presentation was inspiring, and was excited to be asked by one of her teachers to attend.

The student said she loves space and is fascinated by the Webb telescope, so getting to hear from the man who oversaw that scientific feat was a special moment.

"Watching him speak was so mesmerizing — so much motivation," Dean said.

She was one of several students who attended the event from Greater Johnstown, along with peers from Flood City Youth Fitness Academy.

Several community members also packed the room, including Susan and Tony Obarsky.

They secured seats a few rows from the front and were excited to hear from Robinson.

Susan Obarsky said it was pretty amazing to have someone of his caliber in Johnstown, and her husband agreed.

Tony Obarsky said he's curated an interest in space and science since childhood when the Apollo missions carried the first human to the moon.

He also received a treat when Johnstown native F. Don Freeburn spoke prior to Robinson.

Freeburn is a UPJ alum who worked at NASA as an engineer out of college and was assigned to the Apollo program in the mid-1960s.

He worked for the primary propulsion branch of the space flight endeavor.

Freeburn provided a photo of human space flight and his involvement, detailing how the lunar module worked.

He also spoke about how influential UPJ was to his life.

In addition to these speakers, audience members also heard a recorded message from Pitt-Johnstown alumus Andrew Hovanec, who spoke about his time at NASA's Goddard Space Center, where he worked for 19 years, and his thoughts on the Webb telescope.