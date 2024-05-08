Pitney Bowes warehouse in South Brunswick cleared of bomb threat; ex-employee charged

A 27-year-old North Brunswick man has been charged with making terrorist threats and causing a public alarm for allegedly texting a bomb threat to workers at a South Brunswick warehouse where he formerly worked, forcing nearly 100 employees to be evacuated.

Luis Valentin Jr., who was charged with the two third-degree crimes, turned himself in to the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office with his attorney, and was released after his initial Superior Court hearing, police said.

On April 28, South Brunswick police responded to the Pitney Bowes warehouse, 117 Interstate Blvd. for a report of a bomb threat sent to several employees by text message. The threat included special details and required the business to evacuate all employees. The business was forced to close for five hours, police said.

South Brunswick police working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey State Police, and Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office arranged to have K9 units search the 500,000-square-foot facility. No physical threat was found following an extensive search of the building, police said.

South Brunswick Detective Brian Luck investigated the threatening text messages and linked them to Valentin, a former Pitney Bowes employee, and a warrant was signed for his arrest, police said.

“The events around the world have elevated every threat. This suspect wanted to create fear and disruption, but he will face the disruption in the months to come with court hearings," said Police Chief Raymond Hayducka who thanked the New Jersey State Police, Middlesex County Sheriff, and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in the case.

