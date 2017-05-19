Pit bull on the brink of euthanasia gets second chance as a police dog instead

Here's your daily reminder that dogs are amazing creatures.

Leonard, a pit bull who had been put on the euthanasia list due to aggressive behavior, is set to become Ohio's first pit bull police dog.

According to local ABC news, Leonard was brought to Union County Humane Society where staff members found Leonard's behavior too aggressive for adoption. This meant the next stop for Leonard would be euthanasia.

Fortunately, shelter director Jim Alloway — who has a background in working with police dogs — saw potential in Leonard.

"I walked out with a squegee. He ran up and bit it and then he went running through the yard. I knew it was a special characteristic. He wasn't being aggressive. He wanted to play," Alloway told ABC news.

Leonard was sent to be trained by Storm Dog Tactical, an organization that specializes in training dogs for K9 police units. Now that he's been fully trained, he's ready for certification as official police material.

Leonard is set to start his new job this weekend, and we couldn't be more proud.