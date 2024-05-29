Pistorius praises training of Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot systems

The training of Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot air defence systems in Germany is an important contribution to supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russia, according to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

The air defence systems are what Ukraine is currently most dependent on, Pistorius said on Wednesday during a visit to the military training base in northern Germany.

The training of Ukrainian soldiers by the Bundeswehr is an important sign to Ukraine that Germany stands by their side, the minister said.

Pistorius was shown the training situation in a Patriot simulator on site. The training takes place on a unit of the weapon system. In addition to the launchers from which the missiles are fired, this includes a radar unit and a fire control area in which the soldiers control the missions.

The head of the Ukrainian unit that is being trained said that this could only be done so effectively outside of Ukraine. He did not think it made much sense to relocate the training from Germany to Ukraine.

"This works much better in a peaceful country. There is no place in Ukraine that is safe," said the military officer, who did not wish to be named.

So far, Germany has provided Ukraine with two Patriot systems and the associated missiles. A third unit has been promised to Ukraine and is due to be delivered soon. According to Pistorius, this was done in the knowledge that Germany would then have given up a quarter of its Patriot capacities.

However, a new procurement contract had already been initiated a few weeks ago. Deliveries are to begin in 2026 to bring Germany back up to the required level.

Pistorius was cautious about the discussion regarding allowing Ukraine to use weapons supplied by Germany on Russian territory.

"It should be clear in the interests of military tactics and strategy that we should not publicly discuss what is possible, what is permitted and what we would like or would like to see or not," he said.

Boris Pistorius (L), Germany's Defence Minister, visits the air defence missile group 21 at a military training area in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and greets one of the Ukrainian soldiers (C) who are being trained here on the ground-based Patriot air defence system. Bernd Wüstneck/dpa