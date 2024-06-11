Piscataway, Woodbridge men charged in child sex predator sting

Two Middlesex County men along with two Jersey City residents have been arrested as part of a multi-agency undercover operation targeting people allegedly using social media to lure underage children for sex.

Peter Wissemann, 27, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, and Edgar Rivera, 65, of Piscataway, each were charged with one count of luring, a second-degree crime, and one count of criminal attempt - endangering sexual conduct with a child, a third-degree crime, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Mohamed Mohamed, 41, of Jersey City, was charged with one count of luring, a second-degree crime, and Malyar Baron, 32, of Jersey City, was charged with one count of luring, one count of criminal attempt - endangering, one count of distributing obscene material to a minor and one count of criminal attempt - endangering sexual conduct with a child, the prosecutor's office said.

The four men were arrested over several days earlier this month.

The undercover investigation called "Operation Cruel Summer" was led by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, assisted by the East Brunswick, Carteret, Highland Park, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville, South Brunswick, South River police departments along with the United States Secret Service and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

The underage “children” the perpetrators were speaking with were actually undercover officers. The defendants were arrested when they arrived at a location in East Brunswick, where they expected to find the child. Instead, they were met with several law enforcement officers.

"This operation's success is a beacon of hope for our community and a stark warning to those who attempt to victimize our most vulnerable population: we will relentlessly pursue justice," said East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco.

Ciccone commended the agencies involved in Operation Cruel Summer for their dedication to public safety and hard work the led to the arrest of four alleged child predators.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 732-745-3300.

