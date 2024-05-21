Piscataway man guilty of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in Bound Brook

BOUND BROOK - A Piscataway man who formerly lived in Bound Brook has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in the borough.

Lenic Galvan, 22, is facing up to ten years in state prison with 85% of the sentence to be served without eligibility for parole, said Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Galvan will also be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be subject to parole supervision for life.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

A Somerset County Superior Court jury found Galvin guilty on May 14 of second-degree sexual assault by contact and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

On July 25, 2021, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office received information that a 12-year-old child had reported that she had been sexually assaulted in Bound Brook by an unknown male whom she met on social media, McDonald said.

In an interview with a female detective in the Somerset County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit, the girl said the man then arranged for transportation for her to his residence where he sexually assaulted her, McDonald said.

The suspect was then identified as Galvan.

Five days later on July 26, 2022, as a result of the investigation by the Prosecutor's Office and the Bound Brook Police Department, and DNA results, Galvan was arrested without incident in Bound Brook.

The case was investigated by Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office SVU Detective Sean Fraser and Bound Brook Police Captain Jason Gianotto and Detective Sergeant Gerard Flanagan. The Plainfield Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with locating the victim.

The case was presented in court by First Assistant Prosecutor Annemarie Mueller, Assistant Prosecutor Emily Pirro, and Litigation Paralegal Supervisor Amy Vandergoot.

