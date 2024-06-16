Piscataway man charged with attempted murder following Friday stabbing in Englewood Cliffs

Englewood Cliffs police made an arrest Sunday in connection with a Friday stabbing that left a 30-year-old man injured.

Police on Sunday arrested Harshkumar H. Patel, 29, of Piscataway, for his alleged role in a late Friday afternoon stabbing in an Englewood Cliffs parking lot, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Officials subsequently charged Patel with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapon possession.

Patel was identified a suspect on Saturday following what they are calling an unprovoked attack on the victim, identified only as a 30-year-old man, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Musella said. Musella added that Patel was a stranger to the victim, but nonetheless approached the victim's vehicle as he was leaving a local parking lot and stabbed him several times through an open window. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was treated and released, officials said.

Patel was arrested Sunday outside his Piscataway residence by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Englewood Cliffs Police Department, with assistance from the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Task Force and the Piscataway Police Department, officials said. The arrest followed an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Englewood Cliffs Police Department, Musella said.

Patel has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon, Musella said. Patel was transported to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus following his arrest and is awaiting his first court appearance at Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Musella stressed that the charges are merely accusations and that Patel is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

