Piqua sex offender sentenced on 30 new felonies from child sex act material

Jun. 2—TROY — A registered sex offender convicted of 30 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor was sentenced May 30 to a mandatory minimum prison term of seven years and a maximum of 10.5 years in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Keeshawn Satterwhite, 29, of Piqua, was accused of possessing child pornography for allegedly knowingly having several videos on his cell phone and a tablet of young children performing sex acts.

Police were alerted to possible illegal activity through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Piqua police reported. Their investigation led police to where Satterwhite was living. He later pleaded guilty to all charges.

Satterwhite already was a registered sex offender in the county. Court records show that requirement was imposed in the county juvenile court.

Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Satterwhite to seven to 10.5 years in prison. He was given credit for 128 days already served in jail. He was designated a Tier III sex offender, which will require him, when released from prison, to register his address with the sheriff's office in the county where he lives for the rest of his life.