Piqua Police Department names new deputy chief

The City of Piqua has named its new deputy police chief.

Lt. Miles Gearing was promoted to deputy chief of the Piqua Police Department, according to a media release.

Gearing is filling the position vacated when Deputy Chief Jason Preston retired.

“Miles has proven his skills and leadership throughout his tenure with the Piqua Police Department,” Police Chief Rick Byron said. “He approaches every situation with a positive attitude and a willingness to teach his colleagues new skills. He is well-respected and has the support of the entire department as he moves into this role.”

Gearing earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Toledo and has 17 years of law enforcement experience, according to the city.

Since joining the Piqua Police Department in 2009, Gearing has served as a member of the Tactical Response Team, a detective and narcotics investigator, and a field training officer. He currently serves as commander of the Tactical Response Team and as a firearms instructor, which he will continue in his new position.



