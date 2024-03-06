At Pipkin Road intersection where student died, new traffic lights should be working soon

Three months after a student at Central Florida Aerospace Academy was killed on his way to school, new traffic signals are installed at West Pipkin and Medulla roads. The lights aren't turned on yet, and traffic cones still prevent cars from turning left onto Pipkin.

LAKELAND — A traffic signal is under construction at West Pipkin and Medulla roads after a simple switch between the county and the developer.

Jay Jarvis, Polk County's director of roads and drainage, said a traffic light is expected to be fully operational by March 20 at the dangerous Lakeland intersection.

"Everyone knows it's coming, it's just the usual — all the little things, connections, electronics and programming that has to be done," he said.

Three months ago, a 15-year-old Central Florida Aerospace Academy student, Jaxon Crabtree, was hit and killed by a bus when crossing the intersection on his bike.

"It was looked at as everyone wanted a signal placed there as quickly as possible," Jarvis said. "We started looking at different alternatives to move as quickly as possible."

A joint statement issued by Polk County and Lakeland officials in December said the traffic light's installation had been stalled by difficulties procuring a controller cabinet for the signalization of the intersection.

Polk regularly budgets and orders a number of control cabinets annually to help maintain traffic signals across the county, Jarvis said. County staff placed an order in 2022 and saw several boxes arrive in late 2023.

A memorial to Jaxon Crabtree sits at Pipkin and Medulla roads. Jaxon was killed in early December while crossing Pipkin Road en route to school at the Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

Jarvis said after the part was available, the county negotiated with Riverstone's developer, Atlantic Property Company LLC, to swap parts. This allowed the developer to begin construction on the traffic lights on Feb. 12.

"All of our controller cabinets when designed on county roads are built to the same standards. We require it," Jarvis said. "It's pretty much just switching one box for another."

As of Tuesday, the mast arms were mounted and traffic lights hung, but they were not yet operational. Jarvis said the developer's contractor is doing electrical work to get the connections hooked up. Pedestrian crossings need to be painted at each of the crossings, and a temporary quick curb that prevented left-hand turns onto Pipkin Road will be removed.

The county's contractor for the Pipkin Road widening project, Winter Park-based Hubbard Construction, will perform the on-site inspection before the traffic signal is activated, Jarvis said.

New traffic signals at Pipkin and Medulla roads in Southwest Lakeland. Traffic cones remain preventing left turns onto Pipkin Road from Medulla.

The county has hired a third-party consultant to begin designing a sidewalk extension to connect two pieces on the east side of Medulla Road, one piece coming up off the West Pipkin Road intersection and one coming down from the Aerospace Center for Excellence's campus, which includes the Central Florida Aerospace Academy.

"We hope to have that sidewalk installed before the next school year starts," Jarvis said.

There is no estimated cost yet on how much the sidewalk might cost county taxpayers, but Jarvis expects it will require some utility relocation and drainage work.

