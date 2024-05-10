Piper High School caddy, first-generation American, wins $125,000 scholarship

MISSION HILLS, Kan. – The game of golf requires strategy, something Piper High School student Anh Tuan Do knows as a caddie at Indian Hills Country Club.

His experience on the green helped land him the prestigious Chick Evans Scholarship, which is worth $125,000 over four years. That means he doesn’t have to worry about tuition or housing.

“The only thing I have to worry about now is just preparing for medical school and I can also look for other jobs beyond just college,” Do said, who’s been caddying for five years.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship students must meet four criteria: a strong caddie record (2 years), excellent grades, demonstrated financial need, and outstanding character.

“It’s life-changing because it gives you the chance to focus on your future in college and not have to worry about getting out with a bunch of debt,” added Indian Hills Country Club member and Director of the Western Golf Association, Jack Holland.

Right now, eight caddies at Indian Hills are Evans Scholars, which equates to more than $1 million in scholarships.

“They have a community environment. They live in a scholarship house with other Evans Scholars [at their university]. That’s 44 at Mizzou and 42 at KU,” Holland said.

Only 24 universities are affiliated with the scholarship: Mizzou, KU, Oregon, Washington, and most of the Big 10.

Starting this fall, Do will be a pre-med student at the University of Missouri with the goal of becoming an anesthesiologist.

He’s a first-generation American and the second in his family to receive the scholarship. His sister, who won it a few years ago, encouraged him to follow in her footsteps, and they have their mother to thank for learning about it in the first place.

“I was calling around the country clubs and ended up at Indian Hills, and that’s how I found out about the program,” said Shirnee Do, who credited The First Tee of Greater Kansas City for allowing her to network and learn about opportunities for her children.

“I don’t think I would have been here if it wasn’t for them,” added Anh Tuan.

Roughly 340 caddies from across the country received the Evans Scholarship this year and Do is just one of two Kansas students to be recognized. In the last 30 years, more than 50 Evans Scholarships have been awarded to caddies at Indian Hills. To learn more, click here.

