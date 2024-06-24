Pioneering ski family selling Lake Tahoe estate. See why it’s priciest on the West Shore

A heritage Lake Tahoe property owned by the same pioneering ski family for 60 years is the highest priced listing on the California side.

Besides its provenance, the size of the compound and its 660 feet of private shoreline is driving the $35 million asking price. The estate sits on nearly 4.3 acres with multiple structures and an opportunity for further development.

“To say it’s rare to have a property of this size on the lake for sale is an understatement,” said listing agent Trinkie Watson of Chase International Real Estate in a statement. “I’ve been a Realtor here for over 40 years and this property is unique and very special. It’s location on the southern part of the West Shore is private, peaceful and bespoke.”

The estate in Rubicon Bay is available for the first time since it was acquired by Wellington Henderson and his wife Harriet Walker Henderson in the 1960s. It has served as the Henderson family’s longtime vacation home.

The Rubicon Bay home has 660 feet of private shoreline.

Wellington and Harriet Henderson were early ski pioneers and have a run at Sugar Bowl named after them. The ski resort’s run is called Henderson Bowl.

“They would often visit prior to Sugar Bowl’s inception and take lessons from Bill Klein through the Sierra Club at Clair Tappaan Lodge,” according to Sugar Bowl’s website. “The Henderson family has a long and respected relationship with Sugar Bowl and the many people who reside there.”

The West Shore property’s 3,848-square-foot, one-level main home was built in 1949. It has six bedrooms and five bathrooms and an adjoining bunk room. The kitchen and baths were updated several years ago, according to Chase International Real Estate.

“The compound has the feel of a private summer camp and harkens back to a simpler time when extended families would get together and enjoy each other’s company, without screens or cell phones,” according to a Chase International news release.

The great room is highlighted by a stone fireplace, dining area and floor-to-ceiling lake-view windows. The space opens out to a stone terrace with plenty of seating and areas for dining. There’s an outdoor stone fireplace, too.

The property sits on a bluff with mature pine trees. The lawn provides room for volleyball, croquet and other outdoor games. A gradual ramp leads down to a large dock, pier, moorings and private boat house.

The 4.3-acre property has plenty of seating areas for lake viewing.

The offering comprises two parcels with houses on them and a third that is undeveloped, according to Watson. The Hendersons purchased a next-door property several years ago that serves as a two-bedroom guest house with a deck featuring views of the water and stairs that lead down to the lake. The third plot of land next to the guest house offers an opportunity to add another dwelling onto the compound.

Wellington Henderson died in 1989, and Harriet in 2007. The home is now legally owned by the Charles C. Henderson Trust, according to public records.

The fabulous estate has been on the market for exactly one year, but the sellers haven’t budged from the $35 million asking price.

The highest priced home on the entire lake is priced at $68 million, according to Chase International.

