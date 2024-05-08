Pioneer school board honored with awards

May 8—The Pioneer Regional School Board was recognized by the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) with an Exemplary Governance Award (EGA) for the 2023 calendar year.

The EGA was given to the board for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to professional learning and student success. The awards are given annually to school boards across four levels of distinction.

Board awards are based on points earned by each member for attending ISBA seminars, workshops, conferences and other learning events. The board also must complete other criteria such as a retreat with an outside facilitator and goal setting to elevate student achievement outcomes.

This year, 105 school boards received awards through the EGA program.

"On behalf of ISBA, I would like to commend this most exceptional group of school boards and school board members," said ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin. "School boards perform a vital public service for their communities, and board members who actively participate in professional learning are better equipped to perform their duties effectively and meet the needs of their students."

The honorees were formally recognized during ISBA's Spring Regional Meetings taking place across the state during the month of April.

In addition to the board-level awards, ISBA presented individual EGA awards to 270 school board members. Pioneer Regional School Board Member, Rachelle Pearson, was presented with an individual Level 1 Commendable Award.