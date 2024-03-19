Pioneer Press, Star Tribune extend printing contract into 2027

The St. Paul Pioneer Press, Minnesota’s first newspaper, celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, and the Star Tribune Media Company have extended their printing agreement through 2027. The Star Tribune has printed the Pioneer Press since 2014 and is also contracted to manage other operational functions like trucking and a portion of the distribution for the St. Paul-based publication.

“We are pleased to sign a new agreement and extend our printing relationship with the Star Tribune,” said Greg Mazanec, publisher of the Pioneer Press. “The Star Tribune has been a key vendor, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to deliver the best possible product to our readers.”

The Star Tribune, which has a long history of excellence in print production, will provide the Pioneer Press with high-quality printing services and other commercial support like trucking and distribution out of its Heritage printing plant in Minneapolis’s North Loop District.

“We’re thrilled to provide printing services to the Pioneer Press,” said David Diegnau, senior vice president of Operations at the Star Tribune. “Local media has never been more important, and this ensures Minnesotans will continue to have access to high-quality local journalism for years to come.”

“Providing services to local businesses continues to be of vital importance. We look forward to doing business with other organizations who are looking to supplement their operational capabilities,” added Steve Grove, publisher and CEO of the Star Tribune.

