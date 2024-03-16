Pioneer Career and Technology Center well represented at statewide conference

Ten students from Pioneer showcased their skills and commitment at the Ohio Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference held March 7-8 in Columbus.

Seven students placed in the top 10 in Ohio in their respective categories:

Wesley Cleveland, a senior in cybersecurity, placed eighth in Computer Security

Gaige Dishong, a junior in IT support from Northmor, placed seventh in Device Configuration and Troubleshooting

Em (Madox) McCarthy, a junior in IT support from Lexington, placed seventh in Information Technology Concepts

Four students at Pioneer Career and Technology Center have secured a spot at the 2024 Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference (BPA NLC) in May. They are (from left) Brice Browning, Bradon Stidam, Jason Lambert and Gabriel Melvin.

The remaining four students placed in the top five, securing a spot at the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference May 9-14 in Chicago, Illinois. They are:

Gabe Melvin, a senior in IT support, placed fifth in Computer Network Technology

Jason Lambert, a senior in cybersecurity from Goal Digital Academy, placed fourth in Server Administration using Microsoft

Bradon Stidam, a senior in cybersecurity from Shelby City Schools, placed second in Server Administration using Microsoft

Brice Browning, a senior in cybersecurity from Celeryville Christian School, finished first in Computer Security. This is Brice's second consecutive win at the state level. Brice is also the defending national champion.

Business Professionals of America is a Career Technical Student Organization for high school students preparing for careers in business, finance, management information systems and other related fields. It provides students and members with skill development and the opportunity to make personal connections.

Pioneer's BPA advisors are Dan Foss and Fritz Fagan.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Pioneer Career & Technology students showcased at statewide conference