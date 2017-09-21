Pint-Sized Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Breaks Down in Tears as She Wins 'America's Got Talent'

Darci Lynne Farmer won both America’s Got Talent and the country's heart Wednesday night as the 12-year-old took home the crown with her incredible act as a ventriloquist.

She blew away the judges with her ventriloquist act and America agreed, voting her the favorite. She now takes home a million dollars in prize money as well as her own Las Vegas act.

If her routine sounds familiar, it is because she was taught by Miss America contestant Laryssa Bonacquisti, Miss Louisiana.

Earlier this month, Bonacquisti stole the show with her jaw-dropping talent at the Miss America pageant by yodeling with her puppets, which is something Farmer did as well on America’s Got Talent.

“We spent about a year together and I taught her. Before you knew it, she was a ventriloquist,” Bonacquisti told Inside Edition.

The student and teacher are from the same state and met on the local pageant circuit.

After Farmer's big win, Bonacquisti posted about how proud she was on Instagram.

Before Farmer's big night, she shared a message from her teacher who expressed her pride in how far she had come.



