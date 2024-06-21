Pinpoint Weather: Trending hotter into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Astronomical summer has started on a warm note in Southwest and Central Virginia. Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are slated for the weekend.

For Friday, morning lows will be in the 60s while afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s through the mid-90s. Isolated showers and storms may pop up in the mountains, but rain chances will remain slim to none.

When dealing with hot weather, here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

If you plan on working or exercising outside, try to do so during the morning or evening when temperatures aren’t as hot

Drink plenty of water

Stay in the shade when you can

Consider wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothes

Never leave anybody or any pets in a hot car unattended

Saturday and Sunday could pose a “major” heat risk as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and 90s across Southwest and Central Virginia. Those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration—as well as outdoor workers—have a higher chance of suffering from a heat-related illness.









A few showers and storms could pop up Saturday afternoon, but the rain will be very hit-or-miss. Overall, mostly sunny skies will be overhead. Sunday will be much of the same. Isolated showers and storms may develop during the afternoon and evening as a weak front moves through the region.

The heat will continue into the upcoming week. Isolated showers and storms are possible on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tuesday will be mostly dry with temperatures rising into the 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Heat isn’t the only issue in the forecast. Due to a lack of recent rainfall, abnormally dry conditions have expanded across the region. Moderate drought has pushed into Central Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and the Alleghany Highlands. The combination of low precipitation and unseasonably hot temperatures could allow flash drought to develop over the next several days.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.